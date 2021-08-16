Lori A. Harshbarger
Hilary Oitzinger Betson HARSHBARGER LAW FIRM P.O. Box 310
22 N. Pacific St.
Dillon, MT 59725
Tel: (406) 683-6151
Fax: (406) 683-2282
Attorneys for Plaintiffs
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Thomas D. Benson and Ernest M. Smith, Plaintiffs, vs. A & K Railroad Materials, Inc., a Utah Corporation, Gary F. Malyevak, Beverly J. Malyevac, and Wade Joseph Mayevac, Jefferson County Treasurer, Montana Department of Revenue, Unknown Owners, All Unknown Successors and Assigns of any such Defendants; and all other persons unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in, or lien or encumbrance upon the personal property described in the Complaint, or any thereof, adverse to Plaintiffs’ ownership, or any cloud upon Plaintiffs’ title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent, including any claim or possible claim of dower, inchoate or accrued, Defendants.
Cause No. DV-2021-41
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
To: Unknown Owners, all unknown successors and assigns of any such Defendants; and all other persons unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate or interest in, or lien or encumbrance upon the personal property described in the Complaint, or any thereof, adverse to Plaintiffs’ ownership, or any cloud upon Plaintiffs’ title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent, including any claim or possible claim of dower, inchoate or accrued.
A lawsuit has been filed against you.
Within 21 days after service of this Summons by publication, you must serve on the Plaintiffs, an Answer to the Complaint on file with above named Court or a motion under Rule 12 of the Montana Rules of Civil Procedure. Do not include the day you were served in your calculation of time. The answer or motion must be served on the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address are listed above.
If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
You also must file your answer or motion with the Court.
This action is brought to quiet title to real property situated in Jefferson County, Montana, and described as follows: an abandoned railroad right-of-way [200 feet in width] traversing over and across lands owned by the Plaintiffs in Jefferson County, State of Montana, and more particularly described as follows:
Railroad right-of-way traversing over and across the SE ¼ SW ¼ and Government Lot 10 of Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 6 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County, Montana.
Dated this 10th day of August 2021.
Dorianne Woods, Clerk of District Court
By Katherine Stein, Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Legal 21-104 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 18 & 25 and September 1, 2021 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.