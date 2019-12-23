Gregory G. Schultz
Whitney M. Kolivas
Crowley Fleck, PLLP
305 S. 4th St. E., Suite 100
P.O. Box 7099
Missoula, MT 59807-7099
(406) 523-3600
Attorney for Plaintiff
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as Trustee for Hilldale Trust, Plaintiff, vs. Estate of Thomas C. Ricci; Gina M. Ricci; Thomas J. Ricci; Jennifer L. Ricci; Unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, and successors of Thomas C. Ricci; Occupants in possession of the real property described in the complaint; John Does 1-X; White Corporations 1-X; and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in the complaint adverse to the Plaintiff, whether the claim or possible claim is present or contingent, Defendants.
Cause No. DV 2019-13
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
The State of Montana sends greetings to: Any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, and successors of Thomas C. Ricci; Jennifer L. Ricci, an individual; Thomas C. Ricci, an individual; and all other persons, known or unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in the complaint,or any part thereof, adverse to the Plaintiff, whether such claim or possible claim is present or contingent, inchoate or accrued.
You are hereby summoned to answer the Complaint in this action, which is filed in the Office of the Clerk of this Court, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to file your answer and serve a copy thereof upon the Plaintiff’s attorney within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service. In case of your failure to appear or answer, judgement will be taken against you by default for relief demanded in the Complaint.
This is an action in which the title to, alleged interests In, or liens upon, real property are involved, affected, and brought into question. The action is brought for the specific purpose of foreclosing upon Plaintiff’s security interest in Thomas C. Ricci’s undivided one-half interest in that certain real property situated in Jefferson County, Montana, more particularly described as:
Sunnyside Lode Mining Claim, Survey No. 10687, located in Township 7 North, Range 5 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County, Montana.
Witness my hand and the seal of said Court this 4th day of December, 2019.
[Court Seal]
Dorianne Woods, Clerk of the District Court
By Katherine Stein, Deputy Clerk
Legal 19-157 Published in the Boulder Monitor December 25, 2019, and January 1 & 8, 2020 MNAXLP
