MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Amber Henningsen Post and Anker Bailye Henningsen, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Flora Jane Henningsen, a/k/a Flora J. Henningsen, and/or Flora Henningsen, Plaintiffs, vs. A. P. Henningsen and Robert A. Henningsen, Jr., co-trustees of a Trust Declaration dated December 14, 1944; and all other entities, any persons, unknown, claiming, or who may claim any interest in, or lien or encumbrance upon, the real property described in the Complaint, or any thereof adverse to Plaintiffs’ ownership or any cloud upon Plaintiffs’ title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent, including any claim or possible claim under the Montana Uniform Probate Code, inchoate or accrued, Defendants.
Judge Luke M. Berger. Cause No. DV-22-2022-0000001-QT
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
To: Defendants A. P. Henningsen and Robert A. Henningsen, Jr., co-trustees of a Trust Declaration dated December 14, 1944, and all other entities, any persons, unknown, claiming, or who may claim any interest in, or lien or encumbrance upon, the real property described in the Complaint, or any thereof adverse to Plaintiffs’, ownership or any cloud upon Plaintiffs’ title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent, including any claim or possible claim under the Montana Uniform Probate Code, inchoate or accrued.
You are hereby summoned to answer the “Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Property” (the “Complaint”) in this action which is filed in the office of the Clerk of this Court and to file your Answer and serve a photocopy thereof upon the Plaintiffs’ attorney within 21 days following the last publication of this Summons and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This action is brought for the purpose of quieting title to the following described real property in Jefferson County, Montana, more particularly described as follows:
That certain patented Quartz Lode Mining claim known as the A.M. Holter Lode Mining Claim, designated as Lot No. 39, Mineral Survey No. 1374;
That certain patented Quartz Lode Mining claim and millsite known as the Hardin Lode Mining claim, and Millsite, designated as Lots Nos. 52A and 52B, Mineral Survey No. 2523;
That certain patented Quartz Lode Mining claim and millsite known as the Silver Star Lode Mining Claim and Millsite, designated as Lots Nos. 53A and 53B Mineral Survey No. 2689;
That certain patented Quartz Lode Mining claim known as the James R. Keane Lode Mining Claim, designated as Lot No. 44, Mineral Survey No. 1890;
That certain patented Millsite, known as the Elkhorn Millsite, designated as Lot No. 51, Mineral Survey No. 2516;
That certain portion of Lot numbered thirty-eight (38) embracing a portion of Township numbered six (6) North, Range three (3) West of the Principle Meridian of Montana known as the Turnley (Elkhorn) Placer, Mineral Survey No. 1348, lying and below the line running from corner numbered ninety-one (91) and corner numbered ninety-two (92) of said placer, down to the northerly line of the right of way of the Elkhorn branch of the Northern Pacific and Montana Railroad, where the same crosses said claim between corners eighty (80) and eighty-one (81) and corners numbered one hundred four (104) and one hundred five (105) thereof; said portion of said placer consisting of all that portion thereof lying northerly of said railroad crossing between that point and the line running from the corner numbered ninety-one (91) to the corner numbered ninety-two (92) aforesaid, as shown by the patent for said Lot 38 as the same appears of record in the office of the County Recorder of Jefferson County, Montana, excepting therefrom that tract conveyed in Book 61 of Deeds, page 458, and
That certain placer mining claim known as the Bowden Placer, designated as Lot No. 6091, embracing a portion of Township 6 North, Range 3 West Montana Meridian Mineral Survey No. 4012, Jefferson County, Montana, excepting therefrom that tract conveyed in Book 61 of Deeds, page 458; further excepting Certificate of Survey Number 250874, Folio 886A.
That certain patented Quartz Lode Mining Claim known as the Sophia Quartz Lode Mining Claim, designated as Lot 3882, Mineral Survey No. 2878;
All of Lot Numbers Fifteen (15), Nineteen (19), Twenty (20) and Twenty-One (21) in Block No. 1 in the Townsite of Elkhorn, Jefferson County, Montana, according to the plat of said Townsite on file in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder of Jefferson County, Montana.
Dated March 2, 2022.
Dorianne Woods, Clerk of Court
By: /s/ Kathy Stein
Deputy Clerk
Legal 22-014 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 9, 16 & 23, 2022
