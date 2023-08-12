Dillon, Mont., August 3rd, 2023 – The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF) is seeking nominees to fill a total of 30 vacancies on each 15-member Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) chartered under the Secure Rural Schools & Community Self-Determination Act.
The act authorizes “Title II” payments for protection, restoration and enhancement of fish and wildlife habitat, and other natural resource objectives on Federal land and adjacent non-Federal lands. Committee members are nominated by the BDNF and serve a four-year term, with a time commitment of one or two meetings per year.
This is a unique opportunity to provide advice and recommendations on management activities on National Forest System lands. The makeup of the advisory committee is diverse, with representation from industry, environmental groups, elected officials, forest-user groups, and the public at large. The Act encourages the representation of members that cumulatively represent the diversity found amongst the variety of public users on National Forest System lands. Members must reside within the state in which the RAC is located, and, preferably, within the RAC boundary. The committee consists of 15 members and each member is assigned to one of three categories.
Category A represents organized labor, developed outdoor recreation, off-highway vehicle use, commercial recreation activities, energy development interests, the commercial timber industry, and Federal grazing or other land use permits.
Category B represents nationally recognized environmental organizations, regionally or locally recognized environmental organizations, dispersed recreational activities, archaeological and historical interests.
Category C represents state, county, or local elected offices, American Indian tribes, school officials or teachers, and the affected public-at-large.
Nominees will be evaluated based on their education, training and experience working within the interest area they represent. Consideration is also made for their knowledge of the geographic area covered by the RAC, demonstrated commitment to collaborative resource decision-making, and contribution to the balance and diversity of the RAC.
Interested applicants are encouraged to contact RAC Coordinator, Megan Mullowney at megan.mullowney@usda.gov in order to apply.
