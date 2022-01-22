Scoping Notice
Ryan Mountain Timber Sale
January 12, 2022
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), Trust Land Management Division (TLMD) Helena Unit is proposing the Ryan Mountain Timber Sale. The proposed Ryan Mountain Timber Sale is located approximately 5.5 miles south east of Boulder, MT on the following state-owned parcels:
Township 5 North Range 3 West Sections 4 and 5
The proposed harvest would contribute to the DNRC’s sustained yield as mandated by state statute 77-5-222. The intended objectives of the proposed harvest include; generating revenue for the Common Schools Trust, harvesting mature trees, encouraging regeneration, removing damaged, insect and disease infected trees.
The proposed harvest would harvest up to 2.2 million board feet of timber from approximately 318 acres of treatment utilizing a clumped group harvest. Clumps retained would average 10-12 trees an acre grouped together. Both conventional and line harvest methods may be utilized.
Up to 4.7 miles of road may be constructed, up to 1.2 miles of road may be reconstructed, up to .47 miles of temporary road may be constructed and decommissioned at the completion of the sale, up to 12 miles of road maintenance improvement and repair may take place (both on and off state lands. Other activities could include prescribed burning, noxious weed treatment, herbicide application, planting, landing construction, pre commercial thinning, erosion control, stream restoration and grass seeding.
The DNRC is in the scoping phase of the project environmental assessment so all volumes, acreages and road distances are preliminary estimates. In preparation for this project, specialists including wildlife biologists, hydrologists, soil scientists, and archeologists will be consulted. DNRC strives to balance its fiduciary responsibilities with its stewardship responsibilities that are intended to promote biodiversity and subsequently protect the future income-generating capacity of the forest. All forested lands involved in the proposed action would thus be managed in accordance with DNRC’s State Forest Land Management Plan (SFLMP), and Forest Management Rules.
The Montana DNRC invites written comments and suggestions concerning this proposal. Please respond by 2/17/2022 to:
DNRC Central Land Office
Attn: Helena Unit Forester
8001 N. Montana Ave.
Helena MT 59602
Email: DHealy@mt.gov
Legal 22-005 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 26 & February 2, 2022. MNAXLP
