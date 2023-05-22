RESOLUTION TO DISPOSE OBSOLETE PROPERTY
Whereas, Section 20-6-604, Montana Code Annotated, provides in pertinent part: (1) Whenever the trustees of a district determine that a site, building, or any other real or personal property of the district is or is about to become abandoned, obsolete, undesirable, or unsuitable for the school purposes of the district, the trustees may sell or otherwise dispose of the real or personal property. If a decision to sell or dispose of property is made, the trustees shall adopt a resolution to sell or otherwise dispose of the district real or personal property because it is or is about to become abandoned, obsolete, undesirable, or unsuitable for the school purposes of the district. (2) The resolution may not become effective for 14 days after the notice required in subsection (3) is made. (3) The trustees shall provide notice of the resolution in the manner required for school elections in 20-20-204.
Whereas, pursuant to Section 20-6-604, Montana Code Annotated, the Board of Trustees of Montana City School District, has found that the following items are obsolete, undesirable, or unsuitable for school purposes;
List of Items:
Misc. Furniture (desks, tables, chairs)
Misc. Equipment/tools (leaf blower, gas heater, carpet shampooer)
Misc. Technology (monitors, computers, keyboards etc...
Misc. Curriculum materials (Textbooks and Workbooks)
Be it further resolved, in accordance with District practice and as required by Sections 20-6-604 and 20-20-204, Montana Code Annotated, this Resolution shall be posted in three different places in the district and published in The Boulder Monitor, the newspaper of general circulation in the District.
Be it further resolved, the resolution shall become effective fourteen (14) days after such publication and posting if, in accordance with Section 20-6-604, Montana Code Annotated, no taxpayer appeals this Resolution prior to June 10, 2023 by filing a verified petition with the Clerk of the District Court setting out in detail the objections to the adoption of the Resolution or the disposal of the property and serving a copy of such petition upon the School District.
Legal 23-056 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 24, 2023 MNAXLP
