RESOLUTION OF INTENT
Notice of Passage of Resolution of Intent - Resolution No. 09-2021
Resolution of Intent to Sell Property to the City of Boulder, Montana
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, on April 13, 2021 the Board of County Commissioners, Jefferson County, Montana (Board), passed and adopted Resolution No. 09-2121 - Resolution of Intent to Sell Property to the City of Boulder, Montana (Resolution No. 09-2121). The purpose of Resolution No. 09-2021 is to provide notice of the intent of the Board to sell to the City of Boulder, Montana 2 motor vehicles which are no longer necessary for the conduct of county business.
The property intended to be sold to the City of Boulder consists of a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria, VIN 2FAFP71W97X133018, and a 2011 Ford F150, VIN 1FTFW1EF5BFC52631. It is the intent of the Jefferson County Commission to sell the vehicles to the City of Boulder for the nominal consideration of $1.00. Under Mont. Code Ann. § 7-8-101(1) upon the passage of Resolution of Intent No. 09-2021, and upon giving notice of its intent by publication as provided in Mont. Code Ann. § 7-1-2121, the Jefferson County Commission is permitted to sell the motor vehicles without an ordinance, further public notice, public auction, bids, or appraisal.
The Board will discuss and decide and make a final determination on of the sale of the motor vehicles at its weekly Commission Meeting to be held on May 2, 2021. Further information on the action to be taken, or copies of Resolution No. 09-2021, can be obtained from the from the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana, phone - 225-4025.
Dated this 13th day of April, 2021.
Legal 21-041 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 21 & 28, 2021
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.