REQUESTS FOR QUALIFICATIONS:
ENGINEERING AND/OR GRANT WRITING/ADMINISTRATION SERVICES
The Hangman’s Tree Water Users Associations (HTWUA) seeks general engineering and/or grant writing/administration services related to the HTWUA’s infrastructure. The HTWUA will utilize the selected firm or individual for activities associated with the HTWUA’s infrastructure including, but not limited to, the association’s water wells, distribution system, and storage tanks. Grant writing/administration proposals may be submitted outside of the engineering proposal or may be provided by the Association. The HTWUA will negotiate the agreement and payment terms with the selected offeror.
The immediate need of the HTWUA is the preparation of final plans, specifications, and estimates for replacement of the Association’s water storage system. A preliminary review of the system is available upon request.
A full Request for Qualification is available by contacting Bob Karhu, HTWUA President at (406) 933-5344 or Robie Culver, HTWUA Secretary at (406) 431-7336 or email rculver@seaeng.com. All responses must be received by 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022.
Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 requires recipients of CDBG funding, to the greatest extent feasible, extend to lower-income residents opportunities for training and employment that may arise from the project. Further, to the fullest extent feasible, the consultants and contractors selected to design and construct public facilities projects will utilize business owners located in or substantially owned by residents of Jefferson County.
The HTWUA is offering this solicitation in accordance with federal and state statutes governing procurement of professional services. Accordingly, the HTWUA reserves the right to negotiate an agreement based on fair and reasonable compensation for the scope of work and services proposed, as well as the right to reject all responses deemed unqualified, unsatisfactory, or inappropriate.
Hangman’s Tree Water Users Association
Bob Karhu, Board President
Legal 22-087 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 3 & 10, 2022 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.