REQUESTS FOR QUALIFICATIONS
ENGINEERING, PLANNING, SURVEYING, AND/OR GRANT WRITING/ADMINISTRATION SERVICES
The City of Boulder, Montana (City) is soliciting proposals to hire a firm(s) or individual(s) to provide general engineering, surveying, planning, and/or grant writing/administration services related to the City’s infrastructure. The City will utilize the selected firm(s) or individual(s) for a period of up to seven (7) years for all planning, surveying, engineering, and/or funding related activities associated with the City’s infrastructure including, but not limited to the wastewater collection and treatment facilities, water treatment storage, and distribution, storm drainage, streets, parks, trails, municipal buildings, etc. Desired services may also include the following: land use, capital improvements, or project development planning, preliminary engineering, final design, construction management, inspection work, grant writing, and/or grant administration. The City will negotiate the agreement and payment terms with the selected offeror.
Responses to this RFQ must not exceed 12 pages, excluding resumes, cover page, and table of contents, and must include the following:
1. The firm’s legal name, address and telephone number.
2. The principal(s) of the firm and their experience and qualifications.
3. The experience and qualifications of the staff to be assigned to projects.
4. A description of the firm’s prior experience, including any similar projects, size of community, location, total construction cost, and name of a local official knowledgeable regarding the firm’s performance.
5. A description of the firm’s current work activities and how these activities would be coordinated with the project, as well as the firm’s anticipated availability during the term of the project.
6. An example of a proposed typical municipal work plan and schedule for activities that may be performed.
The proposals will be evaluated based in the following criteria:
1. Qualifications of the professional personnel assigned to the project: 25%
2. Related experience on similar projects: 20%
3. Recent or current work for the City: 20%
4. Consultant’s capability to meet time and project budget requirements: 10%
5. Present and projected workload: 5%
6. Overall quality of the proposal: 10%
7. Location: 10%
The City may select the finalists to be interviewed, if interviews are deemed necessary, on its evaluation of the written responses. The City will select the most qualified offeror whose proposal is deemed most advantageous to the residents of Boulder; all criteria considered. Please direct all questions to Ellen Harne, (City Clerk), (406) 225-3381 and send responses to: City of Boulder, P.O. Box 68, 304 N. Main St., Boulder, MT 59632. All responses must be received by Friday, December 10, 2021. Please state “Engineering, Planning, Surveying, and/or Grant Writing/Administration Services Proposal” on the outside of the response package. Include six copies of the proposals.
Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 requires recipients of CDBG funding, to the greatest extent feasible, to extend to lower-income residents opportunities for training and employment that may arise from the project. Further, to the fullest extent feasible, the consultants and contractors selected to design and construct public facilities projects will utilize business owners located in or substantially owned by residents of Boulder and McCone County.
This solicitation is being offered in accordance with federal and state statutes governing the procurement of professional services. Accordingly, the City reserves the right to negotiate an agreement based on fair and reasonable compensation for the scope of work and services proposed, as well as the right to reject all responses deemed unqualified, unsatisfactory, or inappropriate.
Legal 21-135 Published in the Boulder Monitor October 27 and November 3, 2021 MNAXLP
