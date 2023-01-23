REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS AND PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL CONTRACTOR CONSTRUCTION MANAGER SERVICES
Preconstruction and Construction Phase Services
TO: Prospective GC/CM Candidates
FROM: Youth Dynamics Construction Team
SUBJECT: The procurement of General Contractor/Construction Manager [GC/CM] services by a qualified GC/CM to participate in a collaborative process to assist in the development and finalization of the design; to provide value engineering; influence the methods and sequencing of the construction phase; and participate in the construction delivery of a new therapeutic youth group home located in Boulder, MT. This project is anticipated to be funded in part by a grant provided by the Montana Department of Commerce.
This project will be located at 105 Venture Way, Boulder, MT
DATE OF ISSUE: January 25, 2023
Responses to this Request for Qualifications/Proposals for GC/CM services will be received at the Youth Dynamics corporate office, address 2334 Lewis Avenue, Billings, MT 59102 on or before February 10, 2023 at 3:00 pm, local time. Document is not to exceed 30 pages total (single or double-sided pages) including pictures, charts, graphs, tables and text the firm deems appropriate to be part of the review of the firm’s qualifications. A separate transmittal letter, cover letter, table of contents, front and back covers and tab indexes are exempted from the page limit. Page size is limited to 8-1/2 x 11 inches, with basic text information no smaller than 10- point type. Four (4) copies plus one PDF copy on a flash drive are required. RESPONSES RECEIVED AFTER THAT DATE AND TIME WILL BE DEEMED NON-COMPLIANT WITH THIS RFQ/RFP AND WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.
Any questions which arise from this request shall be addressed to:
Jordan Evertz
Clinical Director, Residential Services
4110 Lincoln Road West
Helena, MT 59601
D: (406) 255-4601
C: (406) 698-0216
The Youth Dynamics Construction Team envision that the process for the development of the design and the delivery of this project will be a collaborative process in which the GC/CM will participate as a partner with the building committee and the members of the design team.
DESCRIPTION OF THE PROJECT:
The fixed limit of construction cost for the Project, with site work, site utilities, Design Team, GC/CM fees and all miscellaneous items is not expected to exceed $2,000,000. The current Project schedule calls for final completion to be reached no later than June, 2024. The project is currently in the Schematic Design Development Phase.
INTENT OF RFQ/RFP:
The intent of this solicitation is to identify qualified GC/CM candidates interested in participating in a collaborative process to bring the new Youth Dynamics Therapeutic Youth Group Home to fruition in a timely and cost- efficient manner. From the list of interested and qualified GC/CM candidates, the Construction Team Members will select the GC/CM firm which is best qualified and best suits project’s needs as well as the needs of the community regarding the project. It is anticipated that the selected GC/CM will initially provide Preconstruction phase services and, if the conditions attendant to the Project are met, will move forward with the provision of Construction phase services.
GC/CM Selection
Advertising dates: January 25, 2023
Receipt of Qualifications: February 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM
Review & Short-List by Committee: February 11 – February 18, 2023
Issue Interview Questions (to selected contractors): February 20, 2023
Interviews: February 28, 2023; begin at 9:00 AM
Selection/Pre-Con Services Contract: March 3, 2023
Design/Construction:
Review and Completion of DD set (50%): May 30, 2023
Contractor Review of CD SetJune 31, 2023
Construction Documents: Aug. 1, 2023
Construction Duration: Aug. 15, 2023 - June 2024
FORM OF AGREEMENT /
CONTRACT STRUCTURE:
Youth Dynamics Construction Team will utilize a contract structure based on the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Document A133-2019. The contract format will address both Preconstruction phase and Construction phase services as contemplated by § 18-2-501(5), MCA will contain structures and provisions similar to other construction contracts for governmental entities (i.e., U.S. Government, State of Montana, etc.). The selected GC/CM will participate in all Preconstruction phase activities including, but not limited to, comment on the design, value engineering, estimating, constructability review and subcontract procurement and bidding processes. At or near the completion of Preconstruction phase, the GC/CM will submit a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) for all Construction phase services for the Building Committee’s review and approval. Prior to any transition to Construction phase services, the GC/CM will be required to provide the Youth Dynamics Construction Team with performance, payment, and material bonding in the full amount of the proposed GMP.
PRECONSTRUCTION PHASE SERVICES:
The specific scope of Preconstruction phase services will be negotiated as part of the contract structure referred to above, based on the selected GC/CM’s input as well as Youth Dynamics Construction Team’s requirements. In general, however, those Preconstruction services are expected to include:
1. Consult with, advise, assist, and provide recommendations on all aspects of the planning and design of the work.
2. Provide information, estimates, and participate in decisions regarding construction materials, methods, systems, phasing, and costs to assist in determinations that are aimed at providing the highest quality facility within the budget, schedule, and energy requirements.
3. Review in-progress design documents and provide input and advice on construction feasibility, alternative materials, and availability of materials and equipment. Review completed design documents and suggest modifications to improve completeness and clarity.
4. Provide input regarding the current construction market bidding climate, status of key subcontract markets, etc. Recommend division of work to facilitate procurement and award of trade contracts, considering such factors as bidding climate, improving or accelerating construction completion, minimizing trade jurisdictional disputes and related issues.
5. Develop and continuously monitor the Project critical path schedule and recommend adjustments in the design documents or construction bid packaging to ensure completion of the project in the most expeditious manner possible while addressing and meeting schedule requirements.
6. In conjunction with the Youth Dynamics Construction Team, prepare construction cost estimates for the Project at designated times throughout the design phases of the work. Notify Youth Dynamics Construction Team immediately if the GC/CM construction cost estimates appeared to be exceeding the Board of Directors construction budget and/or the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP).
7. Provide information, estimates, schemes, alternatives, and participate in decisions regarding construction materials, methods, systems, phasing, sustainability and costs to assist in determinations which are aimed at providing the highest quality building, constructed using the most sustainable construction materials and practices, within the budget and schedule.
8. Develop and furnish a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) in accordance with the contract requirements for review and approval.
9. Advertise, manage and obtain bids via bid packages per trade for thereview, unless otherwise approved by Owner to meet resourcing requirements, per GC/CM contract. Self-performed work must be bid against at least two subcontractors.
10. Lead and manage bid packages opening and tally results for review.
11. If necessary, undertake early material procurement, site preparation and advance construction work, including coordination with pre-manufactured modular construction companies.
12. Develop and furnish a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) in accordance with the contract requirements for review and approval. Acceptance of the GMP by contract amendment will constitute completion of pre-construction services. The GMP Amendment will initiate the construction period services for the project. At the time of execution of the GMP Amendment, the GC/CM will be required to submit a 100% Performance Bond and 100% Labor and Material Bond for the completion of the project.
In the event that the GC/CM is unable to furnish a GMP satisfactorily to Youth Dynamics Construction Team, the Team retains the sole option to terminate the contract and initiate a new process for the construction of the project, including negotiating a replacement contract with the next highest rated proposer from this solicitation.
CONSTRUCTION PHASE SERVICES:
The specific scope of the Construction phase services will be negotiated as part of that contract structure based on the selected GC/CM’s input as well as Youth Dynamics Construction Team’s requirements. In general, however, those Construction phase services are anticipated to include general oversight and management of the project and overall responsibility for the timely completion and delivery of the Project in accordance with the requirements of all Contract Documents, including but not limited to the Drawings, Specifications and General and Supplemental Conditions. The Youth Dynamics Construction Team anticipate utilizing a No Change Order or Restricted Change Order’ structure in the Contract.
This project is subject to all State requirements as outlined in the Montana Code Annotated (MCA). Federal Davis-Bacon Wage Rates, Federal Labor Standards and NEPA would apply to the project if awarded CDBG funds. CDBG regulations governing the grant require that to the greatest extent feasible, opportunities for training and employment arising in connection with this CDBG assisted project will be extended to local lower-income residents. Further, to the greatest extent feasible, business concerns located in or substantially owned by residents of the project area will be utilized. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises are encouraged to apply. The State of Montana Prevailing Wage rates (most recent rates can be found at https://erd.dli.mt.gov/_docs/labor-standards/Prevailing-Wage/BC-Final-2023.pdf) referenced in this RFQ are for informational purposes only. The selected contractor may be required to comply (as a minimum allowable rate schedule) with those rates adopted and effective at the time of signing the GMP Amendment. All reporting, documentation, etc. shall remain as per State requirements.
All prospective general contractors and subcontractors must be registered with SAM.gov prior to submitting bids. There is NO registration fee for SAM.gov. Any registration costs seen are the result of using a third party company to complete the SAM registration.
CDBG regulations governing the grant require that to the greatest extent feasible, opportunities for training, employment, and contracting arising in connection with this CDBG-assisted project will be extended to low- and very low-income individuals, especially those employed by Section 3 business concerns, participating in YouthBuild, living within the service area or the neighborhood of the project, or residing in public or Section 8-assisted housing.
Training and employment, as well as contracting opportunities are presented in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Opportunity Portal at https://hudapps.hud.gov/OpportunityPortal/. Prospective trainees, employees, and contractors of HUD-assisted projects are encouraged to utilize this resource to identify opportunities. In addition, contractors are encouraged to register on HUD’s Section 3 Business.
Registry at https://portalapps.hud.gov/Sec3BusReg/BRegistry/SearchBusiness if they meet HUD’s requirements for a Section 3 Business Concern. Registrants will receive targeted outreach for opportunities pertaining to assisted projects that are covered by Section 3.
(Program) regulations governing the grant also require that opportunities for contracting will be extended to minority, women-owned, and disadvantaged (“DBE/MBE/WBE”) businesses.
DBE/MBE/WBE firms are encouraged to register on Montana’s DBE Registry at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/business/contracting/civil/dbe.shtml. Registrants will receive targeted outreach for opportunities pertaining to assisted projects that are covered by DBE/MBE/WBE.
For more information, please contact (name) at (address) or call (phone number).
PROPOSAL CONTENT AND INSTRUCTIONS TO PROPOSERS:
The proposal submitted in response to this RFQ/RFP must be in the format outlined below and must be signed by an officer of the GC/CM firm with proper authority to commit the firm. All proposals should be clear and concise. Emphasis should be placed on the specific qualifications of the people who will actually perform the work under this contract on behalf of the GC/CM and the specific approach to be taken by the GC/CM for the execution of the work.
The Proposal should, in clear and concise fashion, address each of the criterions listed below:
1. Experience with successful management of similar commercial & community-based construction projects. Must be able to show a minimum of three (3) successful projects in excess of $2,000,000 in the past five (5) years. Also, indicate for each project whether you acted as General Contractor or as a Construction Manager.
2. Financial solidarity. Please provide information demonstrating financial health and ability to fully bond a $2,000,000 project as evidenced by a letter from an appropriate surety. Please note that bonding capacity is a requirement and if not met, the proposer will not be selected to move forward in the process.
3. Include evidence of valid Montana Contractor Registration.
4. Ability to work cooperatively with the Users, Commissioners, Design Team and anticipated subcontractors as demonstrated by references and successful projects.
5. Experience and capabilities of key personnel that you expect to assign to this project, including Project Manager, Superintendent, Estimator and Project Engineer -- include resumes.
6. The approach to the project and capability to meet time and project budget requirements. Is your team familiar with the Critical Path Method (CPM) for measuring the progress of the project and how do you anticipate using this tool? Current Project schedule calls for final completion to be reached no later than spring to summer 2024. What do you anticipate the length of the project will take to get to completion?
7. Present current and projected workloads, both private and public, that will be concurrent with the schedule stated in this RFQ for this project regardless of the stage of this project. Ensure you communicate the firm’s capacity to perform this project with your existing staff.
8. Experience and understanding regarding local subcontractors and bidding conditions. Explain how your firm stays current with the construction costs and bidding conditions in this area.
9. Experience in managing and avoiding change orders and claims. Identify three recent projects of similar size and scope. Provide information showing the number and value of change orders, claims, and time extensions. Provide the names and telephone numbers of the owner’s representatives and architectural project leaders for the three projects.
10. Value Engineering: Describe your firm’s methodology and experience with Value Engineering and/or similar cost control methods.
11. Special Qualifications: Describe any unique or extraordinary skills or qualifications that your firm would bring to this Project, and how the selection of your firm would bring added value to the Project.
12. Provide your firms number of employees for BLS’s most recent reporting period and the firms applicable NAICS code.
13. Past Performance: Submit a list of a minimum of six (6) references with addresses and current phone numbers as follows: Two (2) subcontractor references; Two (2) Architect/Engineering firm references; and Two (2) owner’s representative references.
14. Past Performance: Describe any litigation, major disputes, contract defaults and/or lien situations with which your firm has been involved within the last five (5) years. Have you had any problems related to the Miller Act? Is it your practice to provide bonding for the subcontractors?
15. Similar Therapeutic Youth Group Home Experience: Describe past experience in providing construction services residential facility indicating the size of the project, location, and cost of the project.
16. Please provide a brief description of the pricing structure that you contemplate utilizing for both (A) Preconstruction and (B) Construction phase services (no actual costs; provide fees, hourly rates, percentages, etc., with a general description of the pricing structure for both phases of service)
The above questions will be rated on a scale of 1 - 5 (1=Poor, 2=Below Average, 3=Average, 4=Above Average, 5=Excellent) by the Committee. All questions carry the same value; none are weighted over another.
SELECTION PROCESS AND TIMELINE:
The selection of a GC/CM will be based on the criterion set forth above, the interview process conducted by the Youth Dynamics Construction Team, and their judgment as to which candidate best meets the Facilities needs with respect to the Therapeutic Youth Group Home project considering these criteria and processes.
ATTACHMENTS:
• Conceptual Design and Supporting Documents (Design and Images)
• CDBG Supplemental Conditions. If CDBG funds are awarded, these will be a condition of the contract.
CDBG SUPPLEMENTAL GENERAL CONDITIONS AND FEDERAL LABOR STANDARDS PROVISIONS
Also see (Funding Agency Special Provisions for Montana Public Facilities Projects, SECTION 00900), which has Supplemental General Conditions for CDBG (and also for other funding agencies in the Montana Water, Wastewater and Solid Waste Action Coordinating Team). See http://www.dnrc.mt.gov/cardd/ResDevBureau/wasact/docs/Uniform_Spec_Supplement.pdf.
The following Montana CDBG Supplemental General Conditions are hereby made a part of this contract and shall supplement and/or supersede any articles of these specifications in conflict therewith. Any subsequent and/or addenda issued after these specifications have been prepared shall supplement and/or supersede any articles of these specifications.
1. Montana Contractor Registration Requirements
2. 1% Gross Receipts Withholding Requirement (Contractor’s License Fee)
3. Pre-construction Conference
4. Reports and Information
5. Access to Records
6. Contract Pricing
7. Federal Labor Standards Provisions (HUD-4010 Form). See CDBG Exhibit 6-A.
8. Schedule of Minimum Hourly Wage Rates (Davis-Bacon Wage Determination)
9. Equal Opportunity Provisions
a. Equal Employment Opportunity (Executive Order 11246)
b. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964
c. Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974
d. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968
e. Minority/Women Business Enterprise
f. Nondiscrimination Provision in all Public Contracts
10. Uniform Federal Accessibility Standards (UFAS)
11. Compliance with Federal Clean Air and Water Acts
12. Contractor Eligibility
13. Workers’ Compensation Insurance
1. MONTANA CONTRACTOR REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT
Title 39, Chapter 9, Part 2, MCA provides that no Contractor may submit a bid unless properly registered with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI). No bids will be considered that do not carry the bidder’s Montana Contractor’s Registration Number on the envelope containing the bid and on the bid.
MCA 39-9-201 through 39-9-211 sets out contractor registration requirements with the State of Montana. Contractors and any of the contractor’s subcontractors doing work on a project are required to register with the DOLI. Forms for registration are available from the Department of Labor and Industry, P. O. Box 8011, 1805 Prospect, Helena, Montana 59604-8011. Information on registration can be obtained by calling 1-406-444-7734.
All laborers and mechanics employed by the contractor or subcontractors in performance of the construction work shall be paid wages at rates as may be required by the federal Davis Bacon prevailing wage and reporting requirements. The contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
2. GROSS RECEIPTS WITHHOLDING REQUIREMENTS (CONTRACTOR’S LICENSE FEE)
Pursuant to Section 15-50-206(2)(3), MCA, the Owner is required to withhold one percent of all payments due the Contractor and is required to transmit such moneys to the Montana Department of Revenue as part of the public contractor’s license fee. In like fashion, the Contractor is required to withhold one percent from payments to subcontractors.
3. PRE-CONSTRUCTION CONFERENCE
After the contract(s) have been awarded, but before the start of construction, a conference will be held for the purpose of discussion requirements on such matters as project supervision, coordination with city or county officials, on-site inspections, progress schedules and reports, payrolls, payments to contractors, contract change orders, insurance, safety and other items pertinent to the project. The contractor shall arrange to have all supervisory personnel connected with the project on hand to meet with representatives of the engineer and owner to discuss any problems anticipated.
4. REPORTS AND INFORMATION
The contractor, at such times and in such forms as the owner may require, shall furnish the owner such periodic reports as it may request pertaining to the work or services undertaken pursuant to this contract, the costs and obligations incurred or to be incurred in connection therewith, and any other matters covered by this contract.
5. ACCESS TO RECORDS
The owner, the Inspector General of the United States, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Department of Labor, the General Accounting Office, and the Montana Department of Commerce shall be permitted by the contractor to have full access to, and right to examine any pertinent books, documents, papers and records of the contractor involving transactions related to this contract, during the period of the project and for three (3) years from the date of final payment or until all findings have been resolved to the satisfaction of the State of Montana.
6. CONTRACT PRICING
The cost plus a percentage of cost and percentage of construction cost method of contracting
shall not be used.
7. FEDERAL LABOR STANDARDS PROVISIONS, HUD-4010
The HUD-4010 form (Federal Labor Standards Provisions) which is Exhibit 6-A of the CDBG Grant Administration Manual) must be included with attached to these CDBG Supplemental Conditions. The HUD- 4010 form summarizes the federal provisions which are required to be contained in the contract including minimum wage, withholding for wages, payroll and basic records, apprentices and trainees, sub-contracts, debarment, labor standards disputes, overtime, liability for unpaid wages, liquidated damages, health and safety, and other issues.
8. SCHEDULE OF MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE RATES
The current federal Davis-Bacon Wage Determination provided by the Montana Department of Commerce’s CDBG Program as applicable to the project must be included attached to these CDBG Supplemental Conditions. (See Chapters 6 and 9 of the CDBG Grant Administration Manual.)
9. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PROVISIONS
(a) Equal Employment Opportunity (Executive Order 11246). During the performance
of this contract, the Contractor agrees as follows:
(1) The contractor will not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. The contractor will take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed, and that employees are treated during employment, without regard to their race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Such action shall include, but not be limited to the following: employment, upgrading, demotion, transfer, recruitment or recruitment advertising, layoff or termination, rates of pay or other forms of compensation, and selection of training, including apprenticeship. The contractor agrees to post in conspicuous places, available to employees and applicants for employment, notices to be provided by the contracting officer setting forth the provisions of this nondiscrimination clause.
(2) The contractor will, in all solicitations or advertisements for employees placed by or on behalf of the contractor, state that all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
(3) The contractor will send to each labor union or representative of workers with which it has a collective bargaining agreement or other contract or understanding, a notice to be provided by the Department’s contracting officer advising the labor union or workers’ representative of the contractor’s commitments under Section 202 of Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965, and shall post copies of the notice in conspicuous places available to employees and applicants for employment.
(4) The contractor will comply with all provisions of Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965, and of the rules, regulations and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor.
(5) The contractor will furnish all information and reports required by Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965, and by the rules, regulations, and orders of the Secretary of Labor, or pursuant thereto, and will permit access to its books, records and accounts by the Department and the Secretary of Labor for purposes of investigation to ascertain compliance with such rules, regulations and orders.
(6) In the event of the contractor’s noncompliance with the non- discrimination clauses of this contract or with any of such rules, regulations or orders, this contract may be canceled, terminated or suspended in whole or in part and the contractor may be declared ineligible for further government contracts in accordance with procedures authorized in Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965, and such other sanctions may be imposed and remedies invoked as provided in Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965, or by rules, regulations, or order of the Secretary of Labor, or as otherwise provided by law.
(7) The contractor will include the provisions of paragraphs 1 through 7 in every subcontract or purchase order unless exempted by rules, regulations or orders of the Secretary of Labor issued pursuant to Section 204 of Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965, so that each provision will be binding upon each subcontractor or vendor. The contractor will take such action with respect to any subcontract or purchase order as the Department may direct as a means of enforcing such provisions including sanctions for noncompliance. Provided, however, that in the event the contractor becomes involved in or is threatened with, litigation with a subcontractor or vendor as a result of such direction by the Department, the contractor may request the United States to enter into such litigation to protect the interest of the United States.
(b) Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Provides that no person shall, on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.
(c) Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. “No person in the United States shall on the ground of race, color, national origin or sex be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity funded in whole or in part with funds available under this title. Any prohibition against discrimination on the basis of age under the Age Discrimination Act of 1975 or with respect to an otherwise qualified handicapped individual as provided in Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 shall also apply to any such program or activity.”
(d) Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968. The contractor will ensure that to the greatest extent feasible opportunities for training and employment arising in connection with this CDBG-assisted project will be extended to project area residents. Further, the contractor will, to the greatest extent feasible, utilize business concerns located in or substantially owned by residents of the project area, in the award of contracts and purchase of services and supplies.
(e) Minority Business Enterprise. Under the provisions of Executive Order 11246 contractors on federally-funded projects are required to take affirmative steps to assure that minority businesses are used when possible as sources of supplies, equipment, construction and services. Additionally, the contractor must document all affirmative steps taken to solicit minority businesses and forward this documentation along with the names of the minority subcontractors and suppliers to the owner upon request.
(f) Nondiscrimination Provision in all Public Contracts Pursuant to Section 49-3-207, MCA. The Contractor certifies that all hiring will be on the basis of merit and qualifications and there will be no discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, political ideas, sex, age, marital status, physical or mental handicap, or national origin.
10. UNIFORM FEDERAL ACCESSIBILITY STANDARDS (UFAS)
All design specifications for the construction of any building shall provide access to the physically handicapped in accordance with the Uniform Federal Accessibility Standards and HUD regulations 24 CFR Part 8, “Nondiscrimination Based on Handicap in Federally Assisted Programs and Activities of HUD”.
11. CERTIFICATION OF COMPLIANCE WITH FEDERAL CLEAN AIR AND WATER ACTS (Applicable to federally assisted construction contracts and related sub-contracts exceeding $100,000.)
During the performance of this contract, the contractor and all subcontractors shall comply with the requirements of the Clean Air Act, as amended, 42 USC 1857 et seq., the Federal Water Pollution Control Act, as amended, 33 USC 1251 et seq., and the regulations of the Environmental Protection Agency with respect thereto, at 40 CFR 15, as amended.
12. CONTRACTOR ELIGIBILITY
The Contractor certifies that the Contractor’s firm and the firm’s principals are not debarred, suspended, voluntarily excluded, or otherwise ineligible for participation in federally assisted contracts under Executive Order 12549, “Debarment and Suspension” (24 CFR 24.505).
13. WORKERS’ COMPENSATION INSURANCE
The Contractor certifies that workers’ compensation insurance will be maintained as required by the Montana Workers’ Compensation Act (39-71-101, MCA). The Contractor further certifies that the Contractor will comply at all times with occupational disease and health and safety laws and regulations to the full extent applicable.
