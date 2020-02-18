REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is requesting proposals from interested qualified parties to replace its existing 9-1-1 call taking system. The JCSO is looking for a NENA i3 compliant, Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) solution. The proposed solution should include all requisite application software, 3rd party hardware and software, and installation and support services. Proposals must be received no later than 3/11/2020 at 5pm. A complete copy of the Request for Proposals is available by contacting Captain Chad McFadden, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 588, Boulder, MT 59632; cmcfadden@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov; 406-225-4075
Legal 20-014 Published in the Boulder Monitor February 19 & 26, 2020 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.