REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Jefferson County Health Department is accepting bids until noon March 6th for an experienced contractor to complete the final steps of a community health improvement plan to include facilitating stakeholder meetings to prioritize needs and set goals and objectives. Interested parties should contact Karen Wandel @225-4009 or kwandel@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov for a copy of the RFP including project requirements.
Legal 20-017 Published in the Boulder Monitor February 26 and March 4, 2020 MNAXLP
