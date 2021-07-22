Peace Valley Hot Springs, Inc. dba, “Boulder Hot Springs” has received funding from the Montana Department of Commerce (MDOC), Montana Historic Preservation Grant program to restore the entire exterior of the facility and is accordingly soliciting this Request for Proposals for architectural services to assist the Boulder Hot Springs to prepare a PAR, designs, and oversee the construction work.
Copies of the detailed Request for Proposals/RFP, including a description of the services to be provided by respondents, the minimum content of responses, and the factors to be used to evaluate the responses, can be obtained by contacting Annika Hirmke, annika.hirmke@gmail.com, 323-770-2030.
All responses to the detailed RFP must be submitted by August 20, 2021 no later than 5:00 P.M. either physically to Annika Hirmke c/o Chuck Tesmer, P.O. Box 990, Boulder, Montana, 59632 or electronically to annika.hirmke@gmail.com.
Legal 21-091 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 21 & 28 and August 4, 11 & 18, 2021 MNAXLP
