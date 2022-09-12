REQUEST FOR BIDS
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Licensed, certified, & insured contractors are invited to submit a bid to construct an addition to the Jefferson City Volunteer Fire Department firehall. Any interested parties should respond by September 22, 2022. Request information either by phone at 419-265-0242 or email to rvadcooper@hotmail.com.
Legal 22-106 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 14 & 21, 2022
