PUBLIC NOTICE NO. MT-21-29
NOVEMBER 22, 2021
PURPOSE OF PUBLIC NOTICE
The purpose of this notice is to state the Department’s intention to issue a wastewater discharge permit to the facility listed in this notice. This permit is issued by the Department under the authority of 75-5-402, Montana Code Annotated (MCA) and the Administrative Rules of Montana 17.30.1001 et seq., Montana Ground Water Pollution Control System (MGWPCS). The Water Protection Bureau has prepared a draft permit for the facility listed below. Copies of the draft permit, fact sheet, and environmental assessment are available upon request from the Water Protection Bureau or on the Department’s website www.deq.mt.gov
APPLICANT INFORMATION
APPLICANT: Fish, Wildlife and Parks, State Parks Division
FACILITY NAME: Lewis and Clark Caverns Campground
FACILITY LOCATION: West ½, Section 17, T11N, R3W, Jefferson County. Latitude: 45.8241ᵒ; Longitude: -111.8591ᵒ
RECEIVING WATER: Outfall 001 – Class I Ground Water
PERMIT NUMBER:MTX000267
A determination has been made by DEQ to issue a new Montana Ground Water Pollution Control System (MGWPCS) permit to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, State Parks Division for the Lewis and Clark Caverns Campground. The State is planning on replacing the existing wastewater system that has been in service for decades. The existing conventional treatment will be improved with the addition of a more advanced Level 2 treatment component that may lead to a decrease in nitrogen loading.
Lewis and Clark Caverns is located in the Jefferson River Canyon between Whitehall and Three Forks: West ½ , Section 17, T11N, R3W. Latitude: 45.8241ᵒ; Longitude: -111.8591ᵒ Jefferson County
The purview of this MGWPCS permit is for the operation and maintenance of the treatment and disposal systems. The Fact Sheet document describes the newly established effluent limitations, compliance, and monitoring and reporting requirements.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Public comments are invited anytime prior to close of business December 23, 2021. Comments may be directed to the DEQ Water Quality Division, Water Protection Bureau, PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620. All comments received or postmarked prior to close of business December 23, 2021, will be considered in the formulation of final determinations to be imposed on the permit. If you wish to comment electronically, you may e-mail DEQWPBPublicComments@mt.gov
During the public comment period provided by the notice, the Department will accept requests for a public hearing. A request for a public hearing must be in writing and must state the nature of the issue proposed to be raised in the hearing (ARM 17.30.1024).
The Department will respond to all substantive comments and issue a final decision within sixty days of this notice or as soon as possible thereafter. Additional information may be obtained upon request by calling (406) 444-5546 or by writing to the aforementioned address. The complete administrative record, including permit application and other pertinent information, is maintained at the Water Protection Bureau office in Helena and is available for review during business hours.
