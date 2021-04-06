Public Notice
Skyway Towers, LLC proposes the construction of a 256-ft overall height AGL self-support communications tower located west of a portion of Labelle Gulch Road, north of the City of Butte, within Jefferson County, MT (Montana Geocode: 51-1386-16-2-01-01-0000). The proposed communications tower will be located at 46° 11’ 26.7” N, 112° 22’ 0.1” W (NAD 83) and will be lit with dual-mode medium intensity lighting, FAA Lighting Style E. The proposed communications tower can be identified by FCC Form 854 File Number A1191004. Interested persons may review the application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the FCC Form 854 File Number A1191004. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the proposed structure by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission. The Federal Communications Commission strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online, and instructions for making such filings can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The mailing address for interested parties that would prefer to file a Request for Environmental Review by paper copy is as follows; FCC Request for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.
Legal 21-034 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 7, 2021 MNAXLP
