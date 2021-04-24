Public Notice of Request for Bids for Jail Meal Contract
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County, Montana, is seeking bids from qualified vendors to furnish daily meals to inmates incarcerated in the Jefferson County Detention Center. The Request for Bids seeks information regarding qualifications and specifications for meals to be provided including disclosure of the costs or fees associated with the provision of meals. The selected vendor will enter into a contract to provide jail meal services to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for a period of 3 years, with the potential to renew the contract for an additional 2 years upon mutually agreed terms and conditions.
Copies of the Description of Services can be obtained from the Jefferson County Commission, 201 W. Centennial Street, P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632 (406-225-4025). All responses to the Request for Bids (an original and 5 copies) shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and must be received in the Jefferson County Commission Office no later than 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on June 1, 2021. Responses not timely received will not be considered. Each response packet should be clearly labeled “Jail Meal Contract Bid” on the outside of the sealed envelope. Proposals will be opened on June 15, 2021, at the weekly meeting of the Jefferson County Commission.
Legal 21-045 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 28 & May 5, 2021 MNAXLP
