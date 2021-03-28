PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR ANNEXATION AND ZONING MAP AMENDMENT
Chad Bullock is requesting permission to annex 29.49-acres into the City of Boulder with a zoning designation of R-1. The properties in question are located at the east end of 2nd Avenue and can be legally described as Tracts A-1 and B-1 of Certificate of Survey 274772, in the SE ¼ of Section 28 and NE ¼ of Section 33, Township 6 North, Range 4 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County, Montana.
The 29.49-acre properties would be annexed under the provisions of Sections 7-2-4601 through 7-2-4610, M.C.A., Annexation by Petition and the adopted Annexation Policy of the City of Boulder. Upon annexation by the City, the properties will be served by City police, fire and have access to City sewer and water services. Amendment of the City Zoning Map as proposed by the applicant will be reviewed in accordance with Section 13 (Amendments) of the 2008 City Zoning Ordinance and the itemized criteria described by 76-2-304, M.C.A. The applicant is proposing to have the property zoned R-1 Residential. The City Zoning Commission will hold a hearing on the proposed annexation and zoning map amendment on April 5, 2021 at 6:30 PM at the Boulder City Hall. The Zoning Commission will make a recommendation on the proposed annexation and zoning map amendment to the City Council. The City Council will hold its own hearing on the proposed annexation and zoning map amendment at a date yet to be determined. If the annexation and zoning map amendment are approved by the City Council, the applicant has an application for subdivision that will undergo review by the City. For more information on the proposed annexation and zoning amendment, please contact Ellen Harne, the City Clerk at 406-225-3381 or at cityclerk@cityofbouldermt.com
Legal 21-026 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 17 & 24, 2021
