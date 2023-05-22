PUBLIC NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL MEETING FOR A PROPOSED BUILDINGS FOR LEASE OR RENT - BOULDER TRIPLEX (BLR) PROJECT
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL MEETING FOR A PROPOSED BUILDINGS FOR LEASE OR RENT - BOULDER TRIPLEX (BLR) PROJECT
Boulder Triplex LLC has submitted a request to develop two (2) existing lots within the City. Each lot would contain one (1) multi-family residential tri-plex (3 residential units). The property in question is located at the east end of 2nd Avenue and can be legally described as Lots 14A and 16A of the Amended Plat of the Elder Parson’s Addition. The property is in the NW ¼ of Section 33, Township 6 North, Range 4 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County, Montana. The project is being reviewed under the City’s Building for Lease or Rent Regulations. The project as proposed does comply with the City’s R-2 Zoning Regulations.
The City Council will hold a meeting on the proposal on Monday June 5, 2023, at 5:00 PM at the Boulder City Hall. For more information on the proposed project, please contact Megan McCauley, the City Clerk at 406-225-3381 or at cityclerk@cityofbouldermt.com
Legal 23-055 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 24 & 31, 2023
