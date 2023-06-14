PUBLIC NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL MEETING FOR A PROPOSED BUILDINGS FOR LEASE OR RENT THROWING DICE (BLR) PROJECT
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 7:55 am
Throwing Dice LLC has submitted a request to develop one (1) existing lot within the City. The lot would contain twenty five (25) multi-family residential duplexes (50 total residential units). The property in question is located at the west end of Hauser Street and can be legally described as Parcel 3A of Certificate of Survey 240884. The property is in the SE ¼ of Section 29, Township 6 North, Range 4 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County, Montana. The project is being reviewed under the City’s Building for Lease or Rent Regulations and the applicant is proposing a variance from the City street standards. The project as proposed does comply with the City’s R-2 Zoning Regulations.
The City Council will hold a meeting on the proposal on July 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM at the Boulder City Hall. For more information on the proposed project, please contact Megan McCauley, the City Clerk at 406-225-3381 or at cityclerk@cityofbouldermt.com
