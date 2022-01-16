Public Notice Notice of Application for Air Quality Control
Pursuant to Section 75-2-211, MCA and ARM Title 17, Chapter I, Subchapter 6 Open Burning, Jefferson County Solid Waste District will file on or about January 20th, 2022 an application for a conditional air quality Open Burning permit from the Permitting and Compliance Division of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. Applicant seeks approval of its application to open burn wood waste located at the Jefferson County collection site on the Little Boulder Road south of the town of Boulder at the Jefferson County Class III landfill.
Any member of the public with questions or who wishes to receive notice of the Department’s determination, and the location where a copy of the application and the Department’s analysis of it can be reviewed or to submit comments on the application must contact the Department at 1520 East Sixth Ave., P. O. Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901, phone (406-444-3490). Any comments on the application must be submitted to the Department within 20 days after the publication of this notice or filling of the application whichever is later.
The Department’s decision to approve or deny an application for a conditional Open Burning permit may be reviewed by the Board of Environmental Review Board according to the following procedure: When the Department approves or denies the application for a conditional Open Burning permit under this section, a person who is jointly or severally adversely affected by the Department’s decision may request, within 15 days after the Department renders it’s decision upon affidavit setting forth the grounds therefore, a hearing before the Board. A hearing shall be held under the provision of the Montana Administrative Procedures Act. The Department’s decision on the application is not final unless 15 days have elapsed and there is not request for a hearing under this section. The filing of a request for a hearing postpones the effective date of the Department’s decision until the conclusion of the hearing and issuance of a final decision by the Board.
Legal 22-003 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 19, 2022. MNAXLP
