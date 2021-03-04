PUBLIC NOTICE
Liberty Place, Inc. has applied for Montana Department of Transportation grant funds for the Whitehall Public Transportation Program. The application can be viewed at 1147 MT HWY 55, Whitehall, MT until February 19, 2021.
Legal 21-011 Published in the Boulder Monitor February 10 & 17, 2021 MNAXLP
