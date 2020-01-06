In accordance with §7-5-2123(1)(b), MCA, the Jefferson County Commission hereby gives notice that the annual financial report for fiscal year 2019 has been completed. The complete financial statement is available for review at the Clerk and Recorder’s office.
Legal 20-003 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 8, 15 & 22, 2020
MNAXLP
