PUBLIC NOTICE OF BOULDER CITY COUNCIL CONSIDERATION AND DECISION ON THE PLANNING BOARD’S RECOMMENDATION FOR THE FULLER ADDITION MAJOR SUBDIVISION APPLICATION
The City Council will consider a recommendation from the City Planning Board on the proposed subdivision.
The City Planning Board held a public hearing on the Fuller Addition Major Subdivision Application submitted by Chad Bullock on October 4, 2021, at 6:30 PM at City Hall. Mr. Bullock is proposing to subdivide 11.35-acres in the Fuller Addition within the City into 15 single family residential lots and street right of ways. The Planning Board has made a recommendation to the City Council on the proposed subdivision.
The property in question is located at the east end of 2nd Avenue and can be legally described as part of Tract A-1 of Certificate of Survey 274772 located south of Cemetery Road. The property is in the SE ¼ of Section 28 and NE ¼ of Section 33, Township 6 North, Range 4 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County, Montana.
The City Council will consider the Planning Board’s recommendation on the proposed subdivision at their regularly scheduled meeting on October 18, 2021. For more information on the proposed subdivision, please contact Ellen Harne, the City Clerk at 406-225-3381 or at cityclerk@cityofbouldermt.com.
Legal 21-126 Published in the Boulder Monitor October 6 & 13, 2021
MNAXLP
