Jefferson County, MT – American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)
PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
The Jefferson County Commissioners will be holding a public meeting to review current utilization of the ARPA program, and plan for allocating year two funding. The meeting will be held in person at the Jefferson County Clerk & Recorder’s Conference Room at 2:00pm on Tuesday, May3.
Allowable uses for the funds are:
Respond to or mitigate the public health emergency with respect to the COVID-19 emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.
Provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the public health emergency.
Make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
Respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers of the county that are performing such essential work, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work.
Your input and ideas for use of this special allocation is important and we look forward to seeing you. There will be a 30-day comment period as well. We encourage citizens to engage and participate!
The County Commission has established an online/call in platform for citizens to participate in County meetings remotely. At the designated meeting time, those wishing to participate can watch online by visiting https://zoom.us/join and entering the meeting ID 671-828-8589. Citizens can also access the meeting on their phones by calling 1-312-626-6799 and entering the meeting ID 671-828-8589.
ARPA information is available on the County’s website - www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov. For questions or comments regarding this project, please email or call Terri Lewis, terri.lewis@jldcmt.com, 406-225-4025
