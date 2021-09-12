PUBLIC MEETING FOR WATER SYSTEM
PRELIMINARY ENGINEERING REPORT
The City of Boulder will hold a public meeting on Monday, September 20, 2021, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, at 6:30 pm as part of the regularly scheduled City Council meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to gather public comment on the City’s water system in preparation for the Preliminary Engineering Report (PER). At the meeting, the City will explain the current status of the water system and propose a list of improvements to be included in the PER. The public is encouraged to attend. Written comments on the City’s water system may also be submitted before 5:00 pm on September 20, 2021, at the City Clerk’s office. Written comments following the public meetings will be accepted during business hours at the City Clerk’s office until September 27, 2021. Persons seeking more information should contact Dennis Wortman, Public Works Director, at (406) 225-3381 during regular business hours.
Legal 21-117 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 15, 2021 MNAXLP
