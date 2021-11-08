PUBLIC MEETING FOR WATER SYSTEM PRELIMINARY ENGINEERING REPORT
The City of Boulder will hold a public meeting on Monday November 15, 2021, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, at 6:30 pm as part of the regularly scheduled City Council meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to gather public comment on the City’s final Water System Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) findings. At the meeting, the City will explain the findings included in the final PER. The public is encouraged to attend. Written comments on the City’s water system may also be submitted before 5:00 pm on November 15 at the City Clerk’s office. Written comments following the public meetings will be accepted during business hours at the City Clerk’s office until November 22, 2021. Persons seeking more information should contact Dennis Wortman, Public Works Director, (406) 225-3381, during regular business hours.
Legal 21-136 Published in the Boulder Monitor November 10, 2021
