NOTICE
On Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 1:45 p.m., the Board of Jefferson County Commissioners will hold a public meeting in the Conference Room at the Jefferson County Clerk & Recorder’s Office in Boulder on the following item:
BUILDINGS FOR LEASE OR RENT APPLICATION
Black Mountain Gold LLC has proposed a building for lease or rent project on an existing +5.04-acre parcel located southwest of the I-15 interchange in Montana City. The property is located within the Northern Jefferson County Zoning District within a commercial zoned area. The lot is located within a commercial subdivision that received final plat approved by Jefferson County on May 11, 2021. The property is legally described as Lot 6-A2E of Certificate of Survey (COS) Number 278356, Folio 1101A, located in the SW¼ of Section 10, Township 9 North, Range 3 West.
The property is developed with a commercial outdoor storage area storage area used to store RVs, etc. and the property contained no buildings or water and sewer facilities. The landowner is in the process of converting the outdoor storage area to enclosed storage buildings. Mini storage buildings are listed as examples of permitted uses within commercially zoned areas of the North Jefferson County Zoning District. Buildings for Lease or Rent review applies when the number of storage units exceeds 29. Upon full development the facility will contain six buildings that will house a total of 248 storage units and an office attached to one of the storage unit buildings for use by the landowner. No variances to the Buildings for Lease or Rent Regulations are being requested.
The property is currently accessed from Bitterroot Lane and that access was reviewed and approved of during the subdivision review process. The users of Bitterroot Lane are responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the road. The landowner will also be seeking review and approval by the Department of Environmental Quality to address the additional stormwater resulting from the new development.
The relevant information regarding the agenda item may be viewed at the Jefferson County Planning Dept, located in the Jefferson County Courthouse. The public is encouraged to attend the public meeting and voice comments they may have on the proposal. The Planning Dept will accept written comments on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners. Written comments must be received for consideration by the Board of County Commissioners by February 13th at 5:00 pm. Comments can also be presented to the Board of County Commissioners during the February 14th public meeting. Please mail comments to Jefferson County Planning Dept, PO Box H, Boulder, MT, 59632 or send them by e-mail to lhintz@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
Legal 23-009 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 25, 2023
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.