Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 3:35 am
In accordance with §7-6-4021, MCA, notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Jefferson County will hold a public hearing on the permissive levy for health insurance for county employees. The hearing will be held on September 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the meeting room of the Clerk and Recorder building. Questions may be directed to Cory Kirsch, Chair, Jefferson County Commission, PO BOX H, Boulder, MT 59632 or phone 406-225-4025.
Legal 22-095 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 24, 2022 MNAXLP
