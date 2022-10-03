LEGAL NOTICE
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., the Jefferson County Planning Board will hold a public hearing in the Conference Room at the Jefferson County Clerk & Recorder’s Office in Boulder on the following item:
PIPESTONE RV PARK SUBDIVISION
Keith Curtis Rentals LLC is proposing to create a major subdivision for rent or lease that will contain a commercial RV park on a 70 acre parcel. The property is described as a portion of the E ½ NE ¼ of Section 19, Township 2 North, Range 5 West. The property is not located within a zoning district. The lot is currently developed with a commercial business (Pipestone Rentals & Adventures) that is served by water and wastewater facilities. The property is accessed by Delmoe Lake Road. The landowner has a Non-Federal Commercial Road Use Permit issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Forest Service to address the commercial usage of Delmoe Lake Road.
Onsite improvements proposed include a road network, 80 RV spaces (full hookups), 14 dry cabins, 17 tent spaces (no hookups), registration office, and a park area. Eight variances are requested in association with the road standards including: (1) the use of 8-inches of native materials instead of non-native base course material on internal roads, (2) the elimination of the select base course requirement for internal roads, (3) the use of reduced road standards for the internal service road that only serves the water tank, (4) the allowance for some secondary one-way internal roads, (5) a maximum road grade more than 13% for a distance greater than 150 feet for some internal roads, (6) a reduction to the road width from 24-feet to 20-feet feet for secondary internal roads, (7) all public access roads to any commercial development must be paved, and (8) the requirement for two entrances and exits.
The relevant information regarding the agenda item may be viewed at the Jefferson County Planning Dept, located in the Jefferson County Courthouse. The Planning Board encourages the public to attend this meeting and voice comments they may have on the proposal. The Planning Dept will accept written comments on behalf of the Planning Board. Written comments must be received for consideration by the Planning Board by October 25th at 5:00 pm. Comments can also be presented to the Planning Board during the October 26th public hearing. The County Commissioners are scheduled to review the proposal on November 15, 2022 at 1:45 pm and the public is welcome to attend their meeting. Please mail comments to Jefferson County Planning Dept, PO Box H, Boulder, MT, 59632 or send them by e-mail to lhintz@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov.
