HELENA — The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will not require a Personal Use Mushroom Permit for the 2020 season which runs through Sept. 30. Under this free use program an individual is allowed to harvest up to five gallons of mushrooms for the season provided they follow all terms and conditions in the 2020 Mushroom Guide.
Several field guides and keys are available at local bookstores to identify mushrooms. Also libraries, county extension offices and mycological societies are good sources of information, such as the western Montana Mycological Association at www.fungaljungal.org.
Mushrooms must be cut at ground level to reduce impacts to the fungus and must be cut in half lengthwise at the time of collection. Raking, digging and other ground disturbances are not allowed. Follow the rule of thumb and collect no mushrooms smaller than an average adult thumb. Mushrooms gathered in wilderness can only be collected for use while in the wilderness.
This program only refers to the 2020 mushroom season on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. for information about neighboring forests, search by state and forest name at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/. Maps of recent fire areas available at: Helena-Lewis and Clark NF Mushroom Opportunity Map. More information at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/hlcnf/passes-permits/forestproducts
