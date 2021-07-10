MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DIST
RICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In re the Estate of Joseph D. Robertson, deceased. Probate No. DP-2019-09
ORDER FOR STATUS REPORT
OR TO SHOW CAUSE
This estate was opened on March 26, 2019 and letters were issued the same day. The Clerk of Court issued a Notice of Approaching of Two-Year Deadline on December 28, 2020. On March 31, 2021 the Court issued an Order for Action to close the estate by June 25, 2021. The deadline has now passed and there is no indication in the file that any further action has been taken to close the estate. This estate must be closed at some point, a status report with a timeline to close the estate should be filed, if no report is filed, the personal representative and her attorney should appear to show cause why no report has been file and why the estate has not been closed.
Accordingly, it is hereby ordered as follows:
I. A report providing the status of the estate and an estimated timeline for closing the estate shall be filed on or before July 30, 2021.
2. If no status report is received by the deadline, the personal representative, Carrie Robertson and her attorney Michael S. Kakuk shall appear before the Court on November I0, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as can be heard in the Courtroom of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Boulder, Montana.
3. They shall show cause, if any,
a) Why the estate is not closed and why it does not appear in condition to be closed.
b) Why they should receive any compensation from the estate.
c) Why another personal representative should not be appointed at customary hourly rates to complete the work the personal representative has failed to complete.
d) Why any value due to the personal representative from the estate should not be charged for the costs and expenses incurred in closing the estate.
e) Why costs and expenses which may be incurred in closing the estate should not be assessed against the personal representative personally as a judgment.
4, The Clerk of Court will please file this Order and distribute a copy to Michael S. Kakuk and Carrie Robertson at her last known address.
Dated: July 1, 2021
/s/ Luke Berger
District Judge
Legal 21-088 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 14, 21 & 28, 2021
MNAXLP
