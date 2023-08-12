AP WIP Tower Development, LLC is proposing to construct a 150-foot overall height monopole telecommunications structure located off Mills Road, Whitehall, Jefferson County, Montana (N45° 54’ 8.6”, W112° 11’ 27.3”). AP WIP Tower Development, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Annamarie Howell, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30004 or via email to publicnotice@eca-usa.com. Ms. Howell can be reached at (770) 667-2040 x 405 during normal business hours. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. 23-001925 DMG
