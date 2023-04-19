NOTICE TO WATER USERS
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
NOTICE TO WATER USERS
BOULDER RIVER, TRIBUTARY OF THE JEFFERSON RIVER BASIN 41E
The deadline for filing objections in BASIN 41E Preliminary Decree has been extended to July 17, 2023. Information is available online at https://courts.mt.gov/Courts/Water/. If you have questions, please call the Montana Water Court at 1-800-624-3270 or 1-406-586-4364 or email watercourt@mt.gov.
Legal 23-039 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 19, 2023 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.