NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS FOR JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL EXPANSION & REMODEL BID PACKAGES
Dick Anderson Construction, Inc. will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company, or corporation interested in providing construction services for the Jefferson High School Expansion & Remodel project. Division 2 through Division 32 are bidding at this time. Project plans will be available on 23Jan23. This is the complete job bidding at this time.
This is a Prevailing Wage Rate project. The scope of the project consists of:
1) A 22,000 square foot, two-story classroom addition along the east side of the existing school
2) An alternate 9,000 square foot, single story CTE addition behind the school and renovations
3) Remodel will include safety & security upgrades throughout the existing building and school wide accessibility improvements
Time is of the essence, as the project shall be fully complete and ready for occupancy at the start of the 2024/2025 school year.
Bid Documents may be examined free of charge at Dick Anderson Construction: 3424 Hwy 12 East, Helena, MT 59601. A pdf copy of the bid documents can be obtained by emailing cheyenne.jones@daconstruction.com and requesting bid documents or submitting questions for Jefferson High School Expansion & Remodel to ttholt@daconstruction.com.
There will be a pre-bid walk through for these packages on 11:00 AM 03Feb23 at the Jefferson High School, this is not mandatory but bidders are strongly encouraged to visit the site.
Bids will be received until 2PM 15Feb23, at Dick Anderson Construction, 3424 Hwy 12 East, Helena, MT 59601. Bids received after this time will not be accepted. Dick Anderson Construction, the Construction Manager and the Jefferson High School Board hereinafter called the Owner, reserve the right to reject any or all Proposals and to waive any formality or technicality in any Proposal in the interest of the Owner. Bids shall by submitted on the bid forms provided, properly signed by an officer of the company, and dated. No bid may be withdrawn until the expiration of 30 days from the date the bids are opened.
All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business in the State of Montana.
Legal 23-008 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 25 and February 1 & 8, 2023 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.