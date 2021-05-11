Notice to owner tax deed may be issued.
NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED. IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE YOU WILL LOOSE YOUR PROPERTY.
To: Melva H Fowler
PO Box 316
Clancy, MT 59634
Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, notice is hereby given:
1) As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: Haynes Add (Clancy), S09, T08N, R03W, Block 2, Lot 25, Acres 0.095, COS F20 Clancy, together with joint right to use the water well located in Lot 2 of Block 2 of Haynes 1st addition, Jefferson County, Montana, Parcel ID 005283
2) The property taxes became delinquent on 06/01/2017.
3) The property tax lien was attached on 08/01/2017.
4) The lien was assigned to Larry Brown and Associate.
5) As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
Taxes: $5,347.19
Penalty: $106.94
Interest: $391.38
Costs: $1,719.35
Total: $7,564.86
6) For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in Paragraph 5 must be paid by 08/03/2021, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
7) If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the County Tresurer on or prior to 08/03/2021, which is the date the redemption period expires or expired, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
8) The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Terri Kuntz, County Treasurer, PO Box H, Boulder, MT 59632-0249, 406-225-4100
Further notice for those persons listed above whose addresses are unknown:
1) The address of the interested party is unknown.
2) The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.
3) The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
Dated at 10:00 AM, May 4, 2021.
Signed.
Legal 21-054 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 12 & 19, 2021 MNAXLP
