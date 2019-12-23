Scott M. Svee

MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES ELIOTT THORNE, deceased. Probate No. DP 2019-29

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate.  All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.  Claims must either be mailed to Jan M. Thorne, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at 203 N. Ewing Street, Helena, MT 59601, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. 

DATED: December 16, 2019.

/s/ Jan M. ThorneJan M. Thorne, Personal Representative

JACKSON, MURDO & GRANT, P.C.

By:  /s/ Scott M. SveeScott M. Svee

Attorney for Personal Representative

Legal 19-156 Published in the Boulder Monitor December 25, 2019, and January 1 & 8, 2020              MNAXLP

