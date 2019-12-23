Scott M. Svee
JACKSON MURDO & GRANT, P.C.
203 North Ewing Street
Helena, MT 59601
Tel: (406) 442-1300
Fax: (406) 443-7033
E-mail: ssvee@jmgm.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES ELIOTT THORNE, deceased. Probate No. DP 2019-29
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Jan M. Thorne, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at 203 N. Ewing Street, Helena, MT 59601, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
DATED: December 16, 2019.
/s/ Jan M. ThorneJan M. Thorne, Personal Representative
JACKSON, MURDO & GRANT, P.C.
By: /s/ Scott M. SveeScott M. Svee
Attorney for Personal Representative
Legal 19-156 Published in the Boulder Monitor December 25, 2019, and January 1 & 8, 2020 MNAXLP
