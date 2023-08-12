Evan O. Moppert
Evan O. Moppert
Cromwell Law, PLLC
1871 S. 2nd St., Suite 2
P O Box 6692
Bozeman, MT 59771
Telephone: (406) 570-7652
Email: evan@cromwellplic.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Ervin L. Hedegaard, Deceased. Probate Number DP-2023-24.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Michael Lee Hedegaard, Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Evan O. Moppert, Cromwell Law, PLLC, PO Box 6692, Bozeman, MT 59771, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
Dated this 8th day of August, 2023
/s/ Michael Lee Hedegaard
Personal Representative
/s/ Evan O. Moppert
Attorney for Personal Representative
Legal 23-099 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 16, 23 & 30, 2023
