Frank J. Joseph
Frank J. Joseph, P.C.
2801 S. Montana
Butte, MT 59701
Telephone: (406) 782-0484
Fax No.: (406) 782-7253
MONTANA SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT,
SILVER BOW COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Nondys Mason Wright, Deceased. Probate No. DP-21-42
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned have been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to David Paul Johnson, Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at Frank J. Joseph, Attorney at Law, 2801 South Montana Street, Butte, Montana, 59701, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 26th day of January, 2022.
/s/ Frank J. Joseph
Attorney at Law
Legal 22-008 Published in the Boulder Monitor February 2, 9 & 16, 2022. MNAXLP
