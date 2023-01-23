Judd M. Jensen
Judd M. Jensen
Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry & Hoven, P.C.
801 W. Main, Suite 2A
Bozeman, MT 59715
Phone: (406) 585-0888
Fax: (406) 587-0165
Email: judd@bkbh.com
Attorneys for Anne Marie Hull
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of: Michael O. Williams, Deceased. Case No. DP-2023-02
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Anne Marie Hull, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Judd M. Jensen, Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry & Hoven, P.C, 801 W. Main St., Suite 2A, Bozeman, Montana 59718, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.
Dated this 9th day of December, 2022.
/s/ Anne Marie Hull, Personal Representative
Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry & Hoven, P.C.
By: /s/ Judd M. Jensen
Attorneys for Personal Representative
Legal 23-007 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 25 and February 1 & 8, 2023 MNAXLP
