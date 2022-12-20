Alice J. Hinshaw
Hinshaw & Vanisko, PLLC
1 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 1
Helena, MT 59601
Telephone: (406) 442-1925
Facsimile: (406) 442-1922
Email: michelle@hinshawlaw.net
Attorneys for the Estate of Deborah April Williams Jones
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In re: The matter of the Estate of Deborah April Williams, Jones, Deceased. Case No.: DP-2022-48
Judge: Luke Berger
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Nancy Lee Nail has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Nancy Lee Nail, Personal Representative, certified mail return receipt requested, in care of Hinshaw & Vanisko, PLLC, 1 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 1, Helena, MT 59601, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
Dated: December 12, 2022.
Hinshaw & Vanisko, PLLC
By: /s/ Alice J. Hinshaw
Attorneys for the Estate of Deborah April Williams Jones
Legal 22-145 Published in the Boulder Monitor December 21 & 28 and January 4, 2022 MNAXLP
