Makenzi Mansfield
Montana Elder Law, Inc.
2687 Palmer Street, Ste. D
Missoula, MT 59808
P: (406) 549-0306
F: (406) 206-2305
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Mark D. Wilkerson, Deceased. Cause No. DP-2022-32.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Donna Wilkerson, Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at 2687 Palmer Street, Ste. D, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this 9TH day of August, 2022.
Donna Wilkerson, Personal Representative
Montana Elder Law, Inc.
Makenzi Mansfield
Attorney for Personal Representative
Legal 22-100 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 31 & September 7 & 14, 2022 MNAXLP
