Mark S. Hilario 

Hilario Law Firm

P.O. Box 22598 

Billings, Montana 59104 

Telephone: 406-861-9900 

mark.hilariolawfirm@gmail.com 

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY

In the matter of the Estate of Stephen Warren Streib, Deceased. Cause No. DP-2022-02.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Robert Russell Streib has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Stephen Warren Streib. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. 

Claims must either be mailed to Robert Russell Streib, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at the law office of Hilario Law Firm, P.O. Box 22598, Billings, Montana 59104, or filed with the Clerk of the Fifth Judicial Court, Jefferson County, Boulder, Montana.

DATED this 14th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Mark S. Hilario

Attorney for Personal Representative 

Legal 22-010 Published in the Boulder Monitor February 16 & 23 and March 2, 2022.              MNAXLP

