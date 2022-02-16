Mark S. Hilario
Hilario Law Firm
P.O. Box 22598
Billings, Montana 59104
Telephone: 406-861-9900
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Stephen Warren Streib, Deceased. Cause No. DP-2022-02.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Robert Russell Streib has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Stephen Warren Streib. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Robert Russell Streib, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at the law office of Hilario Law Firm, P.O. Box 22598, Billings, Montana 59104, or filed with the Clerk of the Fifth Judicial Court, Jefferson County, Boulder, Montana.
DATED this 14th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Mark S. Hilario
Attorney for Personal Representative
Legal 22-010 Published in the Boulder Monitor February 16 & 23 and March 2, 2022. MNAXLP
