Michael D. McLean

Wall, McLean & Gallagher, PLLC

P.O. Box 1713

Helena, MT 59624

(406) 442-1054

mmclean@mlfpllc.com

Attorneys for the Estate of Louis A. Styles

MONTANA FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY

      NOTICE TO CREDITORS

      Cause No. DP-2022-20

In the Matter of the Estate of Louis A. Stiles, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Louis A. Stiles, deceased.  

All persons having claims against deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be  forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed return receipt requested to:

Estate of Louis A. Stiles

Attn:  Eric L. Stiles, Personal Representative

7 Mammoth Road

Clancy, MT 59634

or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Dated this 26th day of April 2022.

/s/ Eric L. Stiles, Personal Representative

 

Legal 22-053 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 11, 18 & 25 and June 1, 2022             MNAXLP

