MONTANA FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause No. DP-2022-20
In the Matter of the Estate of Louis A. Stiles, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Louis A. Stiles, deceased.
All persons having claims against deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed return receipt requested to:
Estate of Louis A. Stiles
Attn: Eric L. Stiles, Personal Representative
7 Mammoth Road
Clancy, MT 59634
or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
Dated this 26th day of April 2022.
/s/ Eric L. Stiles, Personal Representative
Legal 22-053 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 11, 18 & 25 and June 1, 2022 MNAXLP
