Kelby R. Fischer
40 West Lawrence, Suite B
P.O. Box 267
Helena, MT 59624-0267
(406) 438-6665
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of Michael James Sportorno, deceased. NO. DP 2023-05
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Leslie A. Wilson has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed return receipt requested to Leslie A. Wilson, c/o Kelby R. Fischer, P.O. BOX 267, Helena, Montana 59624-0267, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
Dated this 23rd day of December, 2022.
/s/ Leslie A. Wilson Leslie A. Wilson
Personal Representative
Legal 23-014 Published in the Boulder Monitor February 8, 15 & 22, 2023 MNAXLP
