MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of trhe Estate of John J. Smith, Deceased. Cause No. DP-21-41
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to John J. Smith, Jr. and Paul R. Smith, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at c/o Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC, 2809 Great Northern Loop, Suite 100, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 10th day of December 2021.
/s/ John J. Smith, Jr.,
Co-Personal Representative
/s/ Paul R. Smith,
Co-Personal Representative
Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC
By: /s/ Angela K. Hasquet
Attorneys for John J. Smith, Jr. and Paul R. Smith, Co-Personal Representatives
Legal 21-148 Published in the Boulder Monitor December 29, 2021, and January 5 & 12, 2022. MNAXLP
