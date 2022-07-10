Charles E. Petaja
Attorney at Law
1085 Helena A venue
Helena, MT 59601
(406) 442-3625
Attorney for Estate of Verne Harold Schnackel
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Verne Harold Schnackel, deceased, Probate No. DP-2022-28.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be mailed to Joel C. Schnackel, the personal representative, return receipt requested, c/o Charles E. Petaja, Attorney at Law, 1085 Helena Avenue, Helena, MT 59601, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
Dated this 5th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Joel C. Schnackel
Personal Representative of the Estate of Verne Harold Schnackel
Legal 22-080 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 13, 20 & 27 2022
