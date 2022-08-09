MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Joseph D. Robertson, Deceased. Probate No. DP 2019-09.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Carri Robertson has been appointed as the Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be mailed to Carri Robertson, Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at P.O. Box 67, Basin, Montana 59631, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
Dated this 5th day of November, 2022.
Michael Kakuk
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Legal 22-089 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 10, 17 & 24, 2022 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.