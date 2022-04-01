Lori A. Harshbarger
Harshbarger Law Firm
P.O. Box 445
204 S Main St
Twin Bridges, MT 59754
Tel: (406) 684-5001
Fax: (406) 684-5116
Email: lori@harshbargerlawfirm.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In re the Estate of Robert Lee Bowman Sr., Deceased. Probate No. DP-2022-11.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Alice Bow an, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Harshbarger Law Firm, P.O. Box 445, Twin Bridges, MT 59754 or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
“I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.”
Dated this 17th day of March, 2022
/s/ Alice Bowman
c/o Harshbarger Law Firm
P.O. Box 445
Twin Bridges, MT 59754
Legal 22-030 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 30 & April 6 & 13, 2022
MNAXLP
