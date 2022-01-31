Brian F. Close

Attorney at law

P.O. Box 5212

Bozeman, Montana 59717

(406) 582-0478

Attorney for the Personal Representative

Email: taxatty123@gmail.com

MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL 

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF JEFFERSON

In the matter of the Estate of James B. Pidgeon, deceased. Probate No. DP-2022-03. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned have been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate.  All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Rebecca J. Wetter, Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Brian F. Close, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 5212, Bozeman, Montana 59717, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

Dated this 28th  day of January, 2022.

/s/ Brian F. Close, Attorney for the 

Personal Representative

 

Legal 22-007 Published in the Boulder Monitor February 2, 9 & 16, 2022.              MNAXLP

